MLB

1 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

2:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs » TBS

4 p.m. Washington at Arizona » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

7 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » ESPN

GOLF

7 a.m. Women’s British Open, final round » Golf Channel

11:30 a.m. Women’s British Open, final round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

SOCCER

4 p.m. MLS: Portland at Minnesota United » ESPN

7:30 p.m. MLS: Philadelphia at D.C. United » Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle » Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

Noon ATP: Citi Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel

2 p.m. WTA: Citi Open, singles final » Tennis Channel

5 p.m. ATP: Citi Open; WTA: Silicon Valley Classic, final » Tennis Channel

PRO BASKETBALL

Noon The Basketball Tournament, semifinal: Carmen’s Crew vs. Overseas Elite » ESPN

2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, semifinal: Golden Eagles vs. Team Hines » ESPN

3 p.m. WNBA: Connecticut at New York » NBA TV

4 p.m. Big3: 3’s Company vs. Aliens » CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. WNBA: Seattle at Los Angeles » NBA TV

5 p.m. Big3: Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy » CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. Big3: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters » CBS Sports Network

AUTO RACING

9 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix » ESPN2

3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen » NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. NHRA drag racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

ARENA FOOTBALL

4 p.m. AFL playoffs, Week 2: Washington at Philadelphia » NBC Sports Washington

SWIMMING

4 p.m. U.S. championships: Day 5 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m. Olympic qualifying tournament, final: United States vs. Argentina » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m. Saratoga Derby » Fox Sports 2

5 p.m. Saratoga Derby » Fox Sports 1

ATHLETICS

11 a.m. Pan American Games: Day 12 » ESPNU

BASEBALL

9 p.m. Intermediate League World Series, final » ESPN2

SOFTBALL

2 p.m. Senior League World Series, final » ESPN2

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m. X Games Minneapolis: Day 4 » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)