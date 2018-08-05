MLB
8 p.m. New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox » ESPN
SOCCER
7:20 a.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany » Fox Sports 2
10:20 a.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Spain » Fox Sports 2
1:20 p.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup: United States vs. Japan » Fox Sports 2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. Southeast Region semifinal » ESPN2
9 p.m. Southeast Region semifinal » ESPN2
WNBA
11 a.m. Seattle at New York » NBA TV
TENNIS
11 a.m. ATP: Rogers Cup, first-round play » Tennis Channel
11 a.m. WTA: Rogers Cup, first-round play » beIN Sports
CYCLING
3:30 p.m. Tour of Utah: Prologue » Fox Sports 2