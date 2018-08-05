MLB

8 p.m. New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox » ESPN

SOCCER

7:20 a.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany » Fox Sports 2

10:20 a.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Spain » Fox Sports 2

1:20 p.m. Women’s Under-20 World Cup: United States vs. Japan » Fox Sports 2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. Southeast Region semifinal » ESPN2

9 p.m. Southeast Region semifinal » ESPN2

WNBA

11 a.m. Seattle at New York » NBA TV

TENNIS

11 a.m. ATP: Rogers Cup, first-round play » Tennis Channel

11 a.m. WTA: Rogers Cup, first-round play » beIN Sports

CYCLING

3:30 p.m. Tour of Utah: Prologue » Fox Sports 2