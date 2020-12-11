NBA PRESEASON

8 p.m. Houston at Chicago » NBA TV

10:30 p.m. Sacramento at Portland » ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m. St. John’s at Seton Hall » CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. Appalachian State at Charlotte » ESPNU

7 p.m. Omaha at Kansas » ESPN2

7 p.m. Nebraska at Creighton » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. Villanova at Georgetown » Fox Sports 1, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Iona at Fairfield » ESPNU

9 p.m. Iowa State at Iowa » Big Ten Network

9:30 p.m. Marquette at UCLA » Pac-12 Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m. Rutgers at Wisconsin » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. Washington State at Washington » Pac-12 Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona » ESPN

10 p.m. Nevada at San Jose State » CBS Sports Network

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

GOLF

11 a.m. PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, first round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. U.S. Women’s Open, second round » Golf Channel

2 a.m. (Saturday) European Tour: World Tour Championship, third round » Golf Channel

SOCCER

3 p.m. English Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Angers SCO at Saint-Etienne » beIN Sports