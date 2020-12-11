7 p.m. Villanova at Georgetown » Fox Sports 1, WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. Iona at Fairfield » ESPNU
9 p.m. Iowa State at Iowa » Big Ten Network
9:30 p.m. Marquette at UCLA » Pac-12 Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m. Rutgers at Wisconsin » Big Ten Network
7 p.m. Washington State at Washington » Pac-12 Network
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona » ESPN
10 p.m. Nevada at San Jose State » CBS Sports Network
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2
GOLF
11 a.m. PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, first round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. U.S. Women’s Open, second round » Golf Channel
2 a.m. (Saturday) European Tour: World Tour Championship, third round » Golf Channel
SOCCER
3 p.m. English Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United » NBC Sports Network
3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Angers SCO at Saint-Etienne » beIN Sports