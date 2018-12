NFL

4:30 p.m. Washington at Tennessee » NFL Network, WRC (Ch. 4), WTEM (980 AM), WMAL (105.9 FM, 630 AM)

8:20 p.m. Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers » NFL Network, WBAL (Ch. 11), WIYY (97.9 FM), WWDC (104.7 FM)

NBA

3:30 p.m. G League: Santa Cruz vs. Canton » NBA TV

7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WDCH (99.1 FM)

7:30 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia » NBA TV

NHL

1 p.m. Nashville at Boston » NHL Network

4 p.m. Los Angeles at San Jose » NBC Sports Network

7 p.m. Washington at Ottawa » NBC Sports Washington Plus, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. New York Rangers at Toronto » NHL Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest » ESPN

3:30 p.m. Armed Forces Bowl: Houston vs. Army » ESPN

7 p.m. Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy » ESPN

10:30 p.m. Hawaii Bowl: Louisiana Tech at Hawaii » ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon Grambling at Wisconsin » Big Ten Network

Noon Wake Forest at Tennessee » ESPN2

Noon Georgia at Georgia Tech » ESPNU

Noon Little Rock at Georgetown » MASN2, WOL (1450 AM, 95.5 FM)

Noon South Carolina Upstate at N.C. State » NBC Sports Washington

12:30 p.m. Connecticut vs. Villanova » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

2 p.m. George Washington at Harvard » WFED (1500 AM)

2 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Nebraska » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. Clemson at South Carolina » ESPN2

2 p.m. Texas State at Arkansas » SEC Network

2 p.m. Arkansas State at Syracuse » NBC Sports Washington Plus

2 p.m. William & Mary at Virginia » WRC (570 AM)

2:30 p.m. Orange Bowl Classic: Saint Louis vs. Florida State » Fox Sports 2

3 p.m. CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. Diamond Head Classic, quarterfinals: Indiana State vs. Colorado » ESPNU

3:30 p.m. Boston College at DePaul » Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. Air Force at Michigan » Big Ten Network

4 p.m. Wichita State at VCU » ESPN2

4:30 p.m. Murray State at Auburn » SEC Network

5 p.m. Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s » CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. Diamond Head Classic, quarterfinals: UNLV at Hawaii » ESPNU

5 p.m. Stanford at San Francisco » Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. Orange Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Florida Gulf Coast » Fox Sports 2

5:15 p.m. CBS Sports Classic: Kentucky vs. North Carolina » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

5:30 p.m. Seton Hall at Maryland » Fox Sports 1, WOL (1450 AM, 95.5 FM)

6 p.m. Jacksonville at Indiana » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. BYU at San Diego State » CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. Wildcat Classic: Vanderbilt vs. Kansas State » ESPN2

7 p.m. Wright State vs. Mississippi State » SEC Network

7 p.m. UC Davis at Arizona » Pac-12 Network

7:30 p.m. Las Vegas Classic, semifinals: New Mexico State vs. Drake » Fox Sports 2

8 p.m. Missouri vs. Illinois » Big Ten Network

8 p.m. Sacred Heart at St. John’s » Fox Sports 1

9 p.m. Kansas at Arizona State » ESPN2

10 p.m. Las Vegas Classic, semifinals: San Diego vs. Washington State » Fox Sports 1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.Notre Dame at Marquette» Fox Sports 13 p.m.Connecticut at California» Pac-12 Network

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal » NBC Sports Network

8:30 a.m. FIFA Club World Cup, third-place match: Kashima vs. River Plate » Fox Sports 2

9 a.m. Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan » ESPN2

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig » Fox Sports 1

10 a.m. English Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea » NBC Sports Network

10:15 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Espanyol at Atletico Madrid » beIN Sports

11:30 a.m. FIFA Club World Cup, final: Real Madrid vs. Al Ain » Fox Sports 1

12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt » Fox Sports 2

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester United at Cardiff City » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

12:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Celta Vigo at Barcelona » beIN Sports

3 p.m. French Ligue 1: Nantes at Paris Saint Germain » beIN Sports

TENNIS

4 p.m. ATP/WTA: Hawaii Open, semifinals » Tennis Channel

BOXING

5 p.m. Dereck Chisora vs. Dillian Whyte (heavyweights) » Showtime

8 p.m. Jermall Charlo vs. Matt Korobov (middleweights) and Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison (junior middleweights) » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m. Queens County Stakes » MASN

4 p.m. Mr. Prospector Stakes » MASN

RUGBY

10 a.m. PRO14: Ospreys vs. Scarlets » ESPNews

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Lee County (Ga.) » ESPNU

10:30 p.m. Eastside Catholic (Wash.) at Centennial (Ariz.) » ESPNU