Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:20 a.m. UTCCOLLEGE FOOTBALL3:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston » ESPNSupport our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right7:30 p.m. Heisman Trophy finalists reveal show » ESPNToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.