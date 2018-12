NFL

1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

1 p.m. Dallas at New York Giants » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

4:25 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13), WIYY (97.9 FM), WWDC (104.7 FM)

4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45), WTEM (980 AM), WMAL (105.9 FM, 630 AM)

8:20 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon Binghamton at Michigan » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. Rider at VCU » MASN

3 p.m. Lipscomb at Clemson » NBC Sports Washington Plus

4 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s at Minnesota » ESPNU

6 p.m. Alabama at Stephen F. Austin » ESPNU

6 p.m. Massachusetts at Georgia » SEC Network

9 p.m. UC Davis at Southern California » Pac-12 Network

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State » ESPN2

3 p.m. Utah at Colorado » Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. South Florida at LSU » SEC Network

5 p.m. UCLA at Southern California » Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona » Pac-12 Network

SOCCER

7 a.m. English Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace » NBC Sports Network

9:15 a.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton » NBC Sports Network

11:30 a.m. English Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

3 a.m. WTA: Shenzhen Open, early-round play » Tennis Channel

HOCKEY

8 p.m. IIHF World Junior Championship, Group A: Switzerland vs. Russia » NHL Network

10:30 p.m. IIHF World Junior Championship, Group B: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia » NHL Network