December 9, 2019 at 12:09 AM ESTNFL8:15 p.m. New York Giants at Philadelphia » ESPNNHL7 p.m. Columbus at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WJFK (106.7 FM)NBA8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee » NBA TVMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL8 p.m. Minnesota at Iowa » Big Ten NetworkSOCCER3 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham » NBC Sports NetworkADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy