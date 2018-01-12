PRO BASKETBALL

Noon G League: Canton vs. Northern Arizona » ESPNU

2:30 p.m. G League: Greensboro vs. Texas » ESPNU

6 p.m. G League: Westchester vs. Agua Caliente » ESPNU

7 p.m. NBA: Orlando at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

8 p.m. NBA: Golden State at Milwaukee » ESPN

8:30 p.m. G League: Erie vs. Rio Grande Valley » ESPNU

10:30 p.m. NBA: Houston at Phoenix » ESPN

NHL

7:30 p.m. Washington at Carolina » NBC Sports Washington Plus, WJFK (106.7 FM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. Marquette at Butler » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. Longwood at Liberty » MASN

7 p.m. Nebraska at Penn State » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. Ohio at Kent State » CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. VCU at Dayton » ESPN2

8:30 p.m. Providence at DePaul » Fox Sports

GOLF

7 a.m. European Tour: South African Open, second round » Golf Channel

1:30 p.m. Champions Tour: Diamond Resorts Invitational, first round » Golf Channel

7 p.m. PGA Tour: Sony Open, second round » Golf Channel

10:30 p.m. EurAsia Cup, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

3 a.m. WTA: Sydney International, semifinals » beIN Sports

6 p.m. ATP: Auckland Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel

8:30 p.m. ATP: Auckland Open, singles final » Tennis Channel

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen » Fox Sports 1

2:40 p.m. French Ligue 1: Guingamp at Strasbourg » beIN Sports

BOXING

10 p.m. Claressa Shields vs. Tori Nelson (super middleweights) » Showtime

SWIMMING

7 p.m. Arena Pro Swim Series, Day 1 » NBC Sports Network