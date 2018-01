NFL PLAYOFFS

4:35 p.m. NFC divisional round: Atlanta at Philadelphia » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11), WJFK (106.7 FM)

8:15 p.m. AFC divisional round: Tennessee at New England » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13), WJFK (1580 AM)

NBA

7 p.m. Brooklyn at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

NHL

1 p.m. Boston at Montreal » NHL Network

7 p.m. Detroit at Chicago » NHL Network

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m. St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island » ESPNU

Noon Georgetown at Seton Hall » Fox Sports 1, WJFK (106.7 FM)

Noon Michigan at Michigan State » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

Noon Purdue at Minnesota » ESPN2, WTEM (980 AM)

Noon Kansas State at Kansas » ESPN

12:30 p.m. La Salle at Duquesne » NBC Sports Network

1 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma » ESPNU

1 p.m. Florida at Mississippi » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

1 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia » SEC Network

1 p.m. Connecticut at Tulane » ESPNews

2 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech » ESPN

2 p.m. Creighton at Xavier » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

2 p.m. Oregon at Arizona » ESPN2

2 p.m. Memphis at Temple » CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. Saint Louis at George Mason » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. Miami at Clemson » ESPNU

3 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State » ESPNews

3:30 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State » SEC Network

4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville » ESPN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt » ESPN

4 p.m. Colorado State at Wyoming » CBS Sports Network

4:30 p.m. George Washington at Richmond » NBC Sports Network

5 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma State » ESPNews

6 p.m. North Carolina at Notre Dame » ESPN

6 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee » SEC Network

6 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas » ESPN2

6 p.m. Illinois State at Southern Illinois » CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. Cincinnati at South Florida » ESPNews

7:30 p.m. Wichita State at Tulsa » ESPNU

8 p.m. Valparaiso at Northern Iowa » ESPN2

8:30 p.m. Alabama at LSU » SEC Network

9:30 p.m. Gonzaga at San Francisco » ESPNU

10 p.m. San Diego State at Boise State » ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon Duquesne at George Washington » CBS Sports Network

Noon Ohio State at Indiana » Big Ten Network

2 p.m. Minnesota at Rutgers » Big Ten Network

4 p.m. Purdue at Iowa » Big Ten Network

5 p.m. TCU at West Virginia » MASN2

GOLF

5 a.m. European Tour: South African Open, third round » Golf Channel

11:30 a.m. Web.com Tour: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, first round » Golf Channel

1:30 p.m. Champions Tour: Diamond Resorts Invitational, Day 2 » Golf Channel

7 p.m. PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round » Golf Channel

11 p.m. European Tour: EurAsia Cup, final day » Golf Channel

SOCCER

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen » Fox Sports 1

9:30 a.m. German Bundesliga: Hamburg at Augsburg » Fox Sports 2

10 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Villarreal at Real Madrid » beIN Sports

12:20 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Eibar » beIN Sports

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea » NBC Sports Network

12:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Schalke at Leipzig » Fox Sports 2

2:30 p.m. French Ligue 1: Monaco at Montpellier » beIN Sports