NBA

7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (820 AM, 1500 AM)

8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City » ESPN

10:30 p.m. Denver at Los Angeles Clippers » ESPN

NHL

7:30 p.m. Montreal at Boston » NBC Sports Network

10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Anaheim » NBC Sports Network

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. Tulsa at Temple » ESPNews

6:30 p.m. Villanova at Georgetown » Fox Sports 1, WJFK (106.7 FM)

6:30 p.m. Dayton at Saint Joseph’s » CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. Iowa at Rutgers » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. Arkansas at Florida » ESPN2

7 p.m. SMU at Wichita State » ESPNU

7 p.m. Auburn at Alabama » SEC Network

8 p.m. Houston at Tulane » ESPNews

8:30 p.m. St. John’s at Xavier » CBS Sports Network

8:30 p.m. Seton Hall at Creighton » Fox Sports 1

9 p.m. Ohio State at Northwestern » Big Ten Network

9 p.m. Iowa State at TCU » ESPNU

9 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri » SEC Network

10:30 p.m. Nevada at San Jose State » CBS Sports Network

11 p.m. Fresno State at San Diego State » ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State » MASN2

SOCCER

12:55 p.m. Copa del Rey: Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla » beIN Sports

2:55 p.m. Copa del Rey: Espanyol vs. Barcelona » beIN Sports

TENNIS

7 p.m. Australian Open, second-round play » Tennis Channel

9 p.m. Australian Open, second-round play » ESPN2

GOLF

8 p.m. Asian Tour: Singapore Open, first-round play » Golf Channel

Midnight European Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, first-round play » Golf Channel

FIGURE SKATING

Noon European Championships » NBC Sports Network