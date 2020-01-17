7 p.m. Wisconsin at Michigan State » Fox Sports 1
9 p.m. Michigan at Iowa » Fox Sports 1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. Marquette at Butler » Fox Sports 2
8:30 p.m. Utah at Colorado » Pac-12 Network
10:30 p.m. UCLA at Southern California » Pac-12 Network
GOLF
3 a.m. European Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, second round » Golf Channel
12 p.m. LPGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, second round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. Latin America Amateur Championship, second round » ESPN2
3 p.m. PGA Tour: American Express, second round » Golf Channel
7 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round » Golf Channel
1:30 a.m. (Sat.) Asian Tour: Singapore Open, third round » Golf Channel
3:30 a.m. (Sat.) European Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, third round » Golf Channel
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Schalke » Fox Sports 2
3 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Getafe at Leganes » beIN Sports
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Adelaide International, semifinals; WTA: Hobart Invitational, semifinals » Tennis Channel
8:30 p.m. ATP: ASB Classic, final; WTA: Hobart Invitational, final » Tennis Channel
1 a.m. (Sat.) ATP/WTA: Adelaide International, finals » Tennis Channel
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m. Pro Swim Series: Knoxville, Day 1 » NBC Sports Network
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 p.m. Ohio State at Wisconsin » Big Ten Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
7 p.m. Florida at Missouri » SEC Network
8:30 p.m. Auburn at Louisiana State » SEC Network
9 p.m. Oklahoma at Alabama » ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m. Notre Dame at Ohio State » Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. North Dakota at Miami (Ohio) » CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. Michigan State at Wisconsin » ESPNU
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9 p.m. Tournament of Champions, semifinal: teams TBD » CBS Sports Network