NBA

7 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto » ESPN

7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami » NBC Sports Washington, WFED (1500 AM)

9:30 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans » ESPN

NHL

8 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota » NBC Sports Network

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. Georgetown at Xavier » Fox Sports 1, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. St. Bonaventure at Dayton » CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn » ESPNU

7 p.m. Penn State at Michigan » Big Ten Network

7 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State » SEC Network

7 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame » ESPN2

7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville » NBC Sports Washington Plus

7 p.m. La Salle at Richmond » MASN

7 p.m. Cincinnati at Temple » ESPNews

8 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech » ACC Network, WDCH (99.1 FM)

8:30 p.m. Providence at Seton Hall » Fox Sports 1

9 p.m. Rutgers at Iowa » Big Ten Network

9 p.m. Memphis at Tulsa » ESPNU

9 p.m. Boston College at Pittsburgh » NBC Sports Washington Plus

9 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt » SEC Network

9 p.m. Creighton at DePaul » CBS Sports Network

11 p.m. UNLV at Nevada » CBS Sports Network

GOLF

1:30 p.m. Korn Ferry Tour: Great Abaco Classic, final round » Golf Channel

11 p.m. European Tour: Dubai Desert Classic, first round » Golf Channel

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. French League Cup, semifinal: Paris Saint-Germain at Reims » beIN Sports

5:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, first round, first leg: Guaraní at San José » beIN Sports

7:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, first round, first leg: Barcelona at Progreso » beIN Sports

TENNIS

7 p.m. Australian Open, second round » Tennis Channel

9 p.m. Australian Open, second round » ESPN2