MLB

Noon Detroit at Tampa Bay » MLB Network

12:30 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh » Facebook Watch (see here for explanation), WJFK (106.7 FM)

3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco » MLB Network

7 p.m. Texas at Boston » ESPN 7 p.m. New York Yankees at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

10 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles » MLB Network

CYCLING

8 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 5 » NBC Sports Network

BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m. WNBA: New York at Connecticut » NBA TV

4 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » ESPNU

4:30 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » NBA TV

6 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » ESPN2

6:30 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » NBA TV

8 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » ESPN2

8:30 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » NBA TV

10 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » ESPN 2

10:30 p.m. NBA Summer League playoffs, first round » NBA TV

LACROSSE

2 p.m. Naptown Challenge » NBC Sports Washington

SOCCER

2 p.m. World Cup, semifinals: Croatia vs. England » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

8 p.m. United Soccer League: Las Vegas at Oklahoma City » ESPNews

TENNIS

8 a.m. Wimbledon, men’s quarterfinals (Centre Court) » ESPN

8 a.m. Wimbledon, men’s quarterfinals (No. 1 Court) » ESPN2