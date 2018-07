MLB

2 p.m. Oakland at Houston » MLB Network

6 p.m. Philadelphia at Baltimore » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Washington at New York Mets » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Cleveland » MLB Network

AUTO RACING

5 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 » Fox Sports 1

CYCLING

7:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 6 » NBC Sports Network

GOLF

5:30 a.m. European PGA Tour: Scottish Open, first round » Golf Channel

1:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior Players Championship, first round » Golf Channel

4 p.m. PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, first round » Golf Channel

7 p.m. Web.com Tour: Utah Championship, first round » Golf Channel

LACROSSE

9:30 a.m. FIL world championships: Israel vs. Jamaica » ESPNU

1:30 p.m. FIL world championships: United States vs. Iroquois Nationals » ESPN2

NBA

4 p.m. Summer League playoffs, first round: Miami vs. New Orleans » NBA TV

4:30 p.m. Summer League playoffs, first round: New York vs. Boston » ESPN2

6 p.m. Summer League playoffs, first round: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City » NBA TV

6:30 p.m. Summer League playoffs, first round: Philadelphia vs. Phoenix » ESPN2

8 p.m. Summer League playoffs, first round: San Antonio vs. Milwaukee » NBA TV

8:30 p.m. Summer League playoffs, second round: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers » ESPN2

10 p.m. Summer League playoffs, first round: Utah vs. Orlando » NBA TV

10:30 p.m. Summer League playoffs, second round: Atlanta vs. Portland » ESPN2

SOFTBALL

7 p.m. USA International Cup: Canada vs. USA Blue » ESPN

TENNIS

8 a.m. Wimbledon, women’s semifinals » ESPN