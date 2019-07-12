MLB

2 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

6 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. Toronto at New York Yankees » MLB Network

10 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego » MLB Network

SOCCER

7 p.m. MLS: New England at D.C. United » ESPN

TENNIS

8 a.m. Wimbledon: men’s singles semifinals » ESPN

GOLF

5:30 a.m. European Tour: Scottish Open, second round » Golf Channel

1:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior Players Championship, second round » Golf Channel

4 p.m. PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, second round » Golf Channel

CYCLING

8 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 7 » NBC Sports Network

WNBA

8 p.m. Phoenix at Connecticut » ESPN2

10 p.m. Dallas at Seattle » CBS Sports Network

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. Formula One: British Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

8:55 a.m. Formula One: British Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU

11:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400, practice » NBC Sports Network

1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400, final practice » NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

6 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300 » NBC Sports Network