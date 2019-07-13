MLB
1 p.m. Toronto at New York Yankees » MLB Network
1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore (Game 1) » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
4 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Oakland » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45), WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore (Game 2) » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
10 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network (joined in progress)
TENNIS
9 a.m. Wimbledon, women’s singles final » ESPN
PRO BASKETBALL
Noon Big3: Power vs. Ghost Ballers » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
2 p.m. Big3: Ball Hogs vs. 3’s Company » CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. NBA Summer League, consolation: Charlotte vs. Utah » NBA TV
4:30 p.m. NBA Summer League, quarterfinal: Memphis vs. Boston » ESPN
6 p.m. NBA Summer League, consolation: Washington vs. New York » NBA TV
6:30 p.m. NBA Summer League, quarterfinal: Miami vs. New Orleans » ESPN
7 p.m. WNBA: Las Vegas at Washington » CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. NBA Summer League, consolation: Orlando vs. Chicago » NBA TV
8:30 p.m. NBA Summer League, quarterfinal: Brooklyn vs. Detroit » ESPN
10 p.m. NBA Summer League, consolation: Denver vs. Houston » NBA TV
10:30 p.m. NBA Summer League, quarterfinal: Dallas vs. Minnesota » ESPN2
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 8 » NBC Sports Network
PRO FOOTBALL
4 p.m. Canadian Football League: Montreal at Ottawa » ESPN2
7 p.m. Canadian Football League: Calgary at Hamilton » ESPN2
7 p.m. Arena Football League: Washington at Baltimore » NBC Sports Washington
GOLF
10 a.m. European Tour: Scottish Open, third round » Golf Channel
12:30 p.m. European Tour: Scottish Open, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
1 p.m. PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. American Century Celebrity Championship, second round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior Players Championship, third round » Golf Channel
AUTO RACING
6 a.m. Formula One: British Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: British Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPNews
Noon Formula E: New York City ePrix 1, qualifying » Fox Sports 2
2 p.m. Superbike World Championship: U.S. round, superpole 1 » beIN Sports
2 p.m. IndyCar: Indy Toronto, qualifying » NBC Sports Network
4 p.m. Formula E: New York City ePrix 1 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
5 p.m. Superbike World Championship: U.S. round, race 1 » beIN Sports
7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400 » NBC Sports Network
BOXING
7 p.m. PBC Fight Night: Prelims » Fox Sports 1
8 p.m. PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Antonio DeMarco (welterweights) » Fox Sports 1
10:30 p.m. Shakur Stevenson vs. Alberto Guevara (featherweights) » ESPN