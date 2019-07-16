MLB
2 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee » MLB Network
5 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress) » MLB Network
7 p.m. Washington at Baltimore » MASN, MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM), WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. Tampa Bay at New York Yankees » ESPN
10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles Angels » MLB Network
GOLF
4 p.m. LPGA Tour: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round » Golf Channel
1:30 a.m. (Thursday) PGA Tour: British Open, first round » Golf Channel
WNBA
3:30 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix » NBA TV
8 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota » NBA TV
SOCCER
3 p.m. Africa Cup of Nations, third-place match: Nigeria vs. Tunisia » beIN Sports
8:30 p.m. Copa Sudamericana, round of 16: Caracas vs. Independiente Del Valle » beIN Sports
11 p.m. International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich » ESPN2
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Swedish Open; ATP: Croatia Open; WTA: Bucharest Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
11 a.m. ATP: Hall of Fame Open; ATP: Swedish Open; ATP: Croatia Open; WTA: Bucharest Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
CYCLING
8 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 11 » NBC Sports Network
BOWLING
9 p.m. PBA Tour: PBA Summer League, semifinals » Fox Sports 1