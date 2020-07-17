GOLF

12:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Memorial, third round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Memorial, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

SOCCER

11 a.m. Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona » ESPN

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

1 p.m. Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari » ESPN

2 p.m. Turkish Super Lig: Goztepe at Galatasaray » beIN Sports

8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston » ESPN

10:30 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy » ESPN

AUTO RACING

6 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, practice » ESPNews

9 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 300 » NBC Sports Network

5:30 p.m. IMSA Sportscar Championship: Grand Prix of Sebring » NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Vankor 350 » Fox Sports 1

8:30 p.m. IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 2 » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

Noon World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. Orlando » ESPN2

1 p.m. UTR Pro Tennis Series: Liga MAPFRE, Day 2 » Tennis Channel

4 p.m. World Team Tennis: Washington vs. Philadelphia » CBS Sports Network

BASEBALL

5 a.m. Korea Baseball Organization: Kiwoom at SK » ESPN

7 p.m. MLB exhibition: New York Yankees at New York Mets » ESPN2, MLB Network

4 a.m. (Sun.) Korea Baseball Organization: Doosan at Kia » ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: prelims » ESPN

HORSE RACING

5 p.m. Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Haskell Invitational » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

BOWLING

Noon Pro Bowling Association: PBA Championship Bowlero » CBS Sports Network

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m. Association of Volleyball Professionals: Champions Cup Series »WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)