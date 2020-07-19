3 p.m. Spanish Segunda División: Girona at Alcorcón » beIN Sports
3:15 p.m. English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton » NBC Sports Network
7 p.m. USL Championship: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic » ESPN2
8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Orlando City » ESPN
TENNIS
Noon World Team Tennis: Philadelphia vs. Springfield » Tennis Channel
3 p.m. World Team Tennis: Chicago vs. San Diego » Tennis Channel
7 p.m. World Team Tennis: New York vs. Orange County » Tennis Channel
BOWLING
8 p.m. Professional Bowlers Association: King of the Lanes » Fox Sports 1