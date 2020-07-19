MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. Exhibition: Washington at Baltimore » MASN

6 p.m. Exhibition: Philadelphia at New York Yankees » MLB Network

9 p.m. Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego » MLB Network

SOCCER

9 a.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami vs. New York City FC » ESPN

1 p.m. English Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. Spanish Segunda División: Girona at Alcorcón » beIN Sports

3:15 p.m. English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton » NBC Sports Network

7 p.m. USL Championship: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic » ESPN2

8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Orlando City » ESPN

TENNIS

Noon World Team Tennis: Philadelphia vs. Springfield » Tennis Channel

3 p.m. World Team Tennis: Chicago vs. San Diego » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. World Team Tennis: New York vs. Orange County » Tennis Channel

BOWLING

8 p.m. Professional Bowlers Association: King of the Lanes » Fox Sports 1