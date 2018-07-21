MLB

1 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

1 p.m. New York Mets at New York Yankees » MLB Network

7 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

7 p.m. Atlanta at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

10 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress) » MLB Network

LACROSSE

3 a.m. FIL World Lacrosse Championship: United States vs. Canada » ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Noon The Basketball Tournament, regional round » ESPN

2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, regional round » ESPN

3 p.m. WNBA: Washington at New York » NBA TV

4 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, regional round » ESPN

TENNIS

7 a.m. ATP: Swedish Open, semifinals » Tennis Channel

8 a.m. WTA: Bucharest Open, semifinals » beIN Sports

2 p.m. ATP: Hall of Fame Open, semifinals » Tennis Channel

5:30 p.m. World Team Tennis: New York at Washington » ESPNews

SOCCER

10 a.m. International Champions Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain » ESPN2

3:30 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United » Univision

3:30 p.m. NWSL: Seattle at Orlando » Lifetime

10 p.m. Liga MX: Guadalajara at Club Tijuana » Fox Sports 1

CYCLING

8 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 14 » NBC Sports Network

GOLF

4:30 a.m. British Open, third round » Golf Channel

7 a.m. British Open, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

1 p.m. U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, championship match » Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, third round » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. Formula One: German Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2

11 a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Lakes Region 200, qualifying » NBC Sports Network

12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: New Hampshire 301, final practice » NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Lakes Region 200 » NBC Sports Network

7:30 p.m. NHRA: Mile-High Nationals, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m. X Games Minneapolis » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

7 p.m. X Games Minneapolis » ESPN

ESPORTS

7 p.m. Overwatch League: Philadelphia vs. New York » ESPN2

RUGBY

3 p.m. World Cup Sevens, Bowl quarterfinals » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

6:30 p.m. World Cup Sevens, men’s matches » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

PRO FOOTBALL

4 p.m. Canadian Football League: Winnipeg at Toronto » ESPN2

7:30 p.m. Arena League playoffs: Washington at Albany » CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. Canadian Football League: Montreal at Calgary » ESPN2

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. Saratoga Live: Diana Stakes » Fox Sports 2