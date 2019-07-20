MLB

1 p.m. Boston at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)

1 p.m. Colorado at New York Yankees » TBS

7 p.m. Washington at Atlanta » ESPN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

GOLF

2:30 a.m. British Open, final round » Golf Channel

6 a.m. British Open, final round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

4 p.m. PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, final round » Golf Channel

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 15 » NBC Sports Network

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham » ESPN2

4 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United » ESPN

6 p.m. NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago » ESPN2

7:30 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City » Fox Sports 1

9:30 p.m. MLS: Portland at Seattle » Fox Sports 1

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. NHRA: Mile-High Nationals » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP: Swedish Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel

8 a.m. ATP: Swedish Open, singles final; WTA: Bucharest Open, singles final » Tennis Channel

2 p.m. ATP: Hall of Fame Open, singles and doubles finals » Tennis Channel

4 p.m. World Team Tennis: Philadelphia at Vegas » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

5:30 p.m. USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Berkeley singles final » Tennis Channel

BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m. U.S. Open: Girls’ 10th-grade championship » CBS Sports Network

Noon The Basketball Tournament, region final: Red Scare vs. Carmen’s Crew » ESPN

1:30 p.m. U.S. Open: Boys’ 10th-grade championship » CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, region final: Loyalty is Love vs. Fort Wayne Champs » ESPN

2 p.m. Big3: Enemies vs. Trilogy; Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. WNBA: Atlanta at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV

6 p.m. WNBA: Indiana at Chicago » NBA TV

SWIMMING

7 a.m. FINA world championships: Day 1 semifinals and finals » Olympic Channel

9 p.m. FINA world championships: Day 2 heats » Olympic Channel

ARENA FOOTBALL

4 p.m. Baltimore at Atlantic City » NBC Sports Washington

LACROSSE

8 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game » NBC Sports Network