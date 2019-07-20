MLB
1 p.m. Boston at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
1 p.m. Colorado at New York Yankees » TBS
7 p.m. Washington at Atlanta » ESPN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
GOLF
2:30 a.m. British Open, final round » Golf Channel
6 a.m. British Open, final round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
4 p.m. PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, final round » Golf Channel
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 15 » NBC Sports Network
SOCCER
7:30 a.m. International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham » ESPN2
4 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United » ESPN
6 p.m. NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago » ESPN2
7:30 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City » Fox Sports 1
9:30 p.m. MLS: Portland at Seattle » Fox Sports 1
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. NHRA: Mile-High Nationals » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 » NBC Sports Network
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP: Swedish Open, doubles final » Tennis Channel
8 a.m. ATP: Swedish Open, singles final; WTA: Bucharest Open, singles final » Tennis Channel
2 p.m. ATP: Hall of Fame Open, singles and doubles finals » Tennis Channel
4 p.m. World Team Tennis: Philadelphia at Vegas » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
5:30 p.m. USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Berkeley singles final » Tennis Channel
BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m. U.S. Open: Girls’ 10th-grade championship » CBS Sports Network
Noon The Basketball Tournament, region final: Red Scare vs. Carmen’s Crew » ESPN
1:30 p.m. U.S. Open: Boys’ 10th-grade championship » CBS Sports Network
2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, region final: Loyalty is Love vs. Fort Wayne Champs » ESPN
2 p.m. Big3: Enemies vs. Trilogy; Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. WNBA: Atlanta at Washington » NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV
6 p.m. WNBA: Indiana at Chicago » NBA TV
SWIMMING
7 a.m. FINA world championships: Day 1 semifinals and finals » Olympic Channel
9 p.m. FINA world championships: Day 2 heats » Olympic Channel
ARENA FOOTBALL
4 p.m. Baltimore at Atlantic City » NBC Sports Washington
LACROSSE
8 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game » NBC Sports Network