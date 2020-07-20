1 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Watford » NBC Sports Network
1 p.m. Club friendly: Celtic at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports
1:30 p.m. Italian Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta » ESPN
3:15 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa » NBC Sports Network
8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. Atlanta United » ESPN2
10:30 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. Montreal » ESPN2
BOXING
8 p.m. Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (featherweights) » ESPN
TENNIS
9 a.m. World Team Tennis: Orlando vs. Washington » ESPN2
3 p.m. World Team Tennis: Philadelphia vs. Chicago » Tennis Channel
7 p.m. World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. Vegas » CBS Sports Network
BOWLING
7 p.m. Professional Bowlers Association: King of the Lanes » Fox Sports 1