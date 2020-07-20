MLB

2 p.m. Exhibition: Houston at Kansas City » MLB Network

6 p.m. Exhibition: Baltimore at Washington » MASN, WJZ (105.7 FM)

8 p.m. Exhibition: Colorado at Texas » MLB Network

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m. LG at KT » ESPN2

SOCCER

9 a.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto vs. New England » ESPN

1 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Watford » NBC Sports Network

1 p.m. Club friendly: Celtic at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports

1:30 p.m. Italian Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta » ESPN

3:15 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa » NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. Atlanta United » ESPN2

10:30 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. Montreal » ESPN2

BOXING

8 p.m. Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (featherweights) » ESPN

TENNIS

9 a.m. World Team Tennis: Orlando vs. Washington » ESPN2

3 p.m. World Team Tennis: Philadelphia vs. Chicago » Tennis Channel

7 p.m. World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. Vegas » CBS Sports Network

BOWLING

7 p.m. Professional Bowlers Association: King of the Lanes » Fox Sports 1