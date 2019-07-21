MLB
7 p.m. Colorado at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
7 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay » ESPN
9:30 p.m. Baltimore at Arizona » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco » MLB Network (joined in progress)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m. ATP: Hamburg Open; ATP: Swiss Open; WTA: Baltic Open;
WTA: Palermo Ladies Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
2 p.m. ATP: Atlanta Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
6 p.m. USTA Men’s Pro Circuit: Binghamton, early rounds » Tennis Channel
7 p.m. World Team Tennis: Orlando at Washington » CBS Sports Network
SWIMMING
7 a.m. FINA world championships, Day 2 » NBC Sports Network
9 p.m. FINA world championships, Day 3 » Olympic Channel
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
3 p.m. Under Armour All-America Game » MLB Network