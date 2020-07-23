3:30 p.m. talian Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio » ESPN
8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Houston vs. LA Galaxy » Fox Sports 1
10:30 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Los Angeles FC » ESPN2
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Super Start Batteries 400 » NBC Sports Network
GOLF
7 a.m. European Tour: British Masters, second round » Golf Channel
10 a.m. European Tour: British Masters, second round » Golf Channel
2:30 p.m. PGA Tour: 3M Open, first round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
Noon 2020 (Re)Open: Eastern European Championship, round robin » Tennis Channel
3 p.m. World Team Tennis: Orlando vs. Las Vegas » Tennis Channel
7 p.m. World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. Washington » ESPN2
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. LG at KT » ESPN2
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. Australian NRL: Wests at Parramatta » Fox Sports 1