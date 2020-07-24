NBA
5 p.m. Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston » NBA TV
7:30 p.m. Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto » NBA TV
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 » Fox Sports 1
10 p.m. ARCA Series: Dawn 150 » Fox Sports 1
GOLF
8:30 a.m. European Tour: British Masters, third round » Golf Channel
2:30 p.m. PGA Tour: 3M Open, second round » Golf Channel
SOCCER
3 p.m. French Cup: Saint-Étienne at Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports
TENNIS
10 a.m. GVC Eastern European Championship: men’s and women’s finals »Tennis Channel
3 p.m. World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. Philadelphia » Tennis Channel
7 p.m. World Team Tennis: Chicago vs. Washington » ESPN2
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday) National Rugby League: Sydney at New Zealand » Fox Sports 1
3 a.m. (Saturday) Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington » ESPN2
3 a.m. (Saturday) National Rugby League: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland »Fox Sports 1
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
5:30 a.m. Richmond at Greater Western Sydney » Fox Sports 1
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:30 a.m. LG at Dooson » ESPN