MLB

1:30 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

4 p.m. Baltimore at Los Angeles Angels » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston » ESPN

SOCCER

11 a.m. UEFA Under-19 women’s championship: France vs. Germany » ESPNews

3 p.m. International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Benfica » ESPN

7:45 p.m. Mexican Liga MX: Juarez at Santos Laguna » Fox Sports 2

GOLF

6 a.m. LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, final round » Golf Channel

9 a.m. LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, final round » CNBC

9:30 a.m. British Senior Open, final round » Golf Channel

Noon PGA Tour: WGC St. Jude Invitational, final round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. PGA Tour: WGC St. Jude Invitational, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

5 p.m. PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, final round » Golf Channel

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. GT World Challenge Endurance Europe » CBS Sports Network

9 a.m. Formula One: German Grand Prix » ESPN

3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400 » NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

5 p.m. NHRA: Sonoma Nationals, finals » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

PRO BASKETBALL

Noon The Basketball Tournament, region final: Overseas Elite vs. DRC » ESPN

2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, region final: Boeheim’s Army vs. Brotherly Love » ESPN

4 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, region final: Golden Eagles Alumni vs. Sideline Cancer » ESPN

TENNIS

5:30 a.m. ATP: Hamburg Open; ATP: Swiss Open; WTA: Palermo Ladies Open; WTA: Baltic Open, finals » Tennis Channel

5 p.m. ATP: Atlanta Open, final » Tennis Channel

6 p.m. World Team Tennis: Springfield at Philadelphia » CBS Sports Network

CYCLING

12:30 p.m. Tour de France: Stage 21 » NBC Sports Network

2 p.m. Tour de France: Stage 21 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m. U.S. outdoor championships: Day 4 » NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. U.S. outdoor championships: Day 4 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

SWIMMING

7 a.m. World championships: Day 8 finals » NBC Sports Network

ARENA FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m. AFL playoffs: Philadelphia at Washington » NBC Sports Washington

ATHLETICS

10 a.m. Pan American Games: Day 5 » ESPNU

1 p.m. Pan American Games: Day 5 » ESPN2

8 p.m. Pan American Games: Day 5 » ESPNU

LACROSSE

2 p.m. Women’s Professional Lacrosse League championship: Fight vs. Brave » ESPNU

YOUTH BASEBALL

11 a.m. 13-Under national championship » CBS Sports Network