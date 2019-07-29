MLB
3:30 p.m. Baltimore at San Diego » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
7 p.m. Atlanta at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
8 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis » MLB Network
WNBA
7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington » NBC Sports Washington
7 p.m. Chicago at Connecticut » NBA TV
TENNIS
1 p.m. ATP/WTA: Citi Open; WTA: Silicon Valley Classic, early rounds » Tennis Channel
10:30 p.m. World Team Tennis: Washington at San Diego » CBS Sports Network
1 a.m. (Wed.) ATP: Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel, early rounds » Tennis Channel
SOCCER
8 a.m. Club friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Sydney FC » beIN Sports
6:15 p.m. Copa Libertadores, round of 16: River Plate at Cruzeiro » beIN Sports
8:30 p.m. Copa Libertadores, round of 16: Godoy Cruz at Palmeiras » beIN Sports
ATHLETICS
11 a.m. Pan American Games: Day 7 » ESPNU
8 p.m. Pan American Games: Day 7 » ESPN2