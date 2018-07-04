MLB

11 a.m. Boston at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

2 p.m. Atlanta at New York Yankees » MLB Network

4 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia » ESPN, MASN2, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati » ESPN

10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona » ESPN

SPECIALS

Noon Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest » ESPN2

1 p.m. American Cornhole League, Pro Invitational » ESPN

8:30 p.m. World Series of Poker, main event » ESPN2

TENNIS

7 a.m. Wimbledon, second round » ESPN

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

5 p.m. USA Games » ESPN2

LACROSSE

6 p.m. Warrior World Series of Youth Lacrosse, championship » ESPN2

RUNNING

7 p.m. Peachtree Road Race » NBC Sports Network