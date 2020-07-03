GOLF

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. English Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City » NBC Sports Network

10 a.m. English Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United »NBC Sports Network

12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton » NBC Sports Network

2 p.m. German Cup, final: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen » ESPN2

3 p.m. English Premier League: Watford at Chelsea » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

Noon 2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup, Day 2 » Tennis Channel

3 p.m. 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown, round robin » Tennis Channel

6 p.m. 2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup, Day 2 » Tennis Channel

AUTO RACING

6 a.m. Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, third practice » ESPN2

9 a.m. Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN

Noon IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

6 p.m. IMSA: Weathertech 240 » NBC Sports Network

HORSE RACING

9 p.m. Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap »WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

3 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Big X vs. D2 » ESPN

5 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars » ESPN

8 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: House of ’Paign vs. War Tampa » ESPN

10 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity » ESPN

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

4 a.m. (Sun.) LG at Samsung » ESPN

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. Brisbane at Port Adelaide » Fox Sports 1

11 p.m. Adelaide at Fremantle » Fox Sports 1

RUGBY

11:30 p.m. Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes » ESPN2

2 a.m. (Sun.) Australian National Rugby League: Manly Warringah at Newcastle »Fox Sports 1

4:30 a.m. (Sun.) Australian National Rugby League: Canterbury-Bankston at South Sydney » Fox Sports 1