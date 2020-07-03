12:30 p.m. English Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton » NBC Sports Network
2 p.m. German Cup, final: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen » ESPN2
3 p.m. English Premier League: Watford at Chelsea » NBC Sports Network
TENNIS
Noon 2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup, Day 2 » Tennis Channel
3 p.m. 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown, round robin » Tennis Channel
6 p.m. 2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup, Day 2 » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
6 a.m. Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, third practice » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN
Noon IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
6 p.m. IMSA: Weathertech 240 » NBC Sports Network
HORSE RACING
9 p.m. Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap »WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
3 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Big X vs. D2 » ESPN
5 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars » ESPN
8 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: House of ’Paign vs. War Tampa » ESPN
10 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity » ESPN
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4 a.m. (Sun.) LG at Samsung » ESPN
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. Brisbane at Port Adelaide » Fox Sports 1
11 p.m. Adelaide at Fremantle » Fox Sports 1
RUGBY
11:30 p.m. Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes » ESPN2
2 a.m. (Sun.) Australian National Rugby League: Manly Warringah at Newcastle »Fox Sports 1
4:30 a.m. (Sun.) Australian National Rugby League: Canterbury-Bankston at South Sydney » Fox Sports 1