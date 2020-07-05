GOLF

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

SOCCER

7 a.m. English Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley » NBC Sports Network

8 a.m. Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao » beIN Sports

9:15 a.m. English Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle » NBC Sports Network

11:30 a.m. English Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool » NBC Sports Network

1:30 p.m. Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma » ESPN2

1:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Getafe at Osasuna » beIN Sports

2 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

4 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Barcelona at Villarreal » beIN Sports

AUTO RACING

9 a.m. Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix » ESPN

4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

TENNIS

1 p.m. 2020 (Re)Open: All-American Team Cup, Day 3 » Tennis Channel

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Peoria All-Stars vs. Herd That » ESPN

4 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer » ESPN

7 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey » ESPN

9 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw » ESPN

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. GWS Giants vs. Hawthorn » ESPN2