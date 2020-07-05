9:15 a.m. English Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle » NBC Sports Network
11:30 a.m. English Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool » NBC Sports Network
1:30 p.m. Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma » ESPN2
1:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Getafe at Osasuna » beIN Sports
2 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
4 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Barcelona at Villarreal » beIN Sports
AUTO RACING
9 a.m. Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix » ESPN
4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
TENNIS
1 p.m. 2020 (Re)Open: All-American Team Cup, Day 3 » Tennis Channel
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Peoria All-Stars vs. Herd That » ESPN
4 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer » ESPN
7 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey » ESPN
9 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw » ESPN
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. GWS Giants vs. Hawthorn » ESPN2