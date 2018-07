MLB

1:30 p.m. Miami at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

2 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee » TBS

2 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. All-star selection show » ESPN

8 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels » ESPN

AUTO RACING

9 a.m. Formula One: British Grand Prix » ESPN

1 p.m. NHRA: New England Nationals » Fox Sports 1

2:30 p.m. IndyCar: Iowa Corn 300 » NBC Sports Network

CYCLING

7:30 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 2 » NBC Sports Network

GOLF

7 a.m. European Tour: Irish Open, final round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic, final round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3:30 p.m. Web.com Tour: LECOM Health Challenge, final round » Golf Channel

6 p.m. LPGA Tour: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, final round » Golf Channel

NBA

3 p.m. Summer League: Minnesota vs. Toronto » NBA TV

3:30 p.m. Summer League: Washington vs. San Antonio » ESPN2

5 p.m. Summer League: Charlotte vs. Miami » NBA TV

5:30 p.m. Summer League: Portland vs. Atlanta » ESPN2

7 p.m. Summer League: Dallas vs. Milwaukee » NBA TV

7:30 p.m. Summer League: Golden State vs. Houston » ESPN2

9 p.m. Summer League: Utah vs. New York » NBA TV

9:30 p.m. Summer League: Memphis vs. Orlando » ESPN2

11 p.m. Summer League: Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Clippers » NBA TV

11:30 p.m. Summer League: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago » ESPN2

SOCCER

7 p.m. MLS: New York Red Bulls at New York City FC » Fox Sports 1

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

2 p.m. USA Games » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m. Pro Swim Series » NBC Sports Network