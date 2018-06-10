MLB

1 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto » MASN, WJZ (105.7 FM)

1 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Boston » MLB Network

4 p.m. San Francisco at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

8 p.m. New York Yankees at New York Mets » ESPN

TENNIS

5:30 a.m. French Open: women’s doubles final » Tennis Channel

9 a.m. French Open: men’s singles final » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

ARENA FOOTBALL

4 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » NBC Sports Washington Plus

SOCCER

9:50 a.m. Men’s friendly: Brazil at Austria » beIN Sports

2:30 p.m. Spanish Segunda Division:Real Valladolid at Sporting Gijon » beIN Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL, NCAA TOURNAMENT SUPER REGIONALS

Noon Game 2: Auburn at Florida » ESPN

3 p.m. Game 2: South Carolina at Arkansas » ESPN

3 p.m. Game 2: Tennessee Tech at Texas » ESPN2

6 p.m. Game 2: Duke at Texas Tech » ESPNU

6 p.m. Game 3: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (if necessary) » ESPN2

9 p.m. Game 3: Washington at Cal State Fullerton » ESPNU

9 p.m. Game 3: Minnesota at Oregon State (if necessary) » ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m. IAAF Diamond League: Stockholm » NBC Sports Network

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

GOLF

6 a.m. European Tour: Shot Clock Masters, final round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: St. Jude Classic, final round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. USGA: Curtis Cup, Day 3 » Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. PGA Tour: St. Jude Classic, final round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round » Golf Channel

5 p.m. Web.com Tour: Rust-Oleum Championship, final round » Golf Channel

VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m. AVP New York City Open, men’s and women’s finals » WRC (Ch. 4) WBAL (Ch. 11)

BOXING

8:30 p.m. Travis Kauffman vs. Scott Alexander (heavyweights) » Fox Sports 1