MLB

2 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

7 p.m. San Francisco at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. San Diego at New York Mets » MLB Network

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. Second round, Game 3: Philadelphia at Atlanta » ESPN

10 p.m. Second round, Game 3: Phoenix at Denver » ESPN

WNBA

8 p.m. Seattle at Atlanta » CBS Sports Network

GOLF

7 a.m. European Tour: Scandinavian Mixed, second round » Golf Channel

Noon PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, first round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, second round » Golf Channel

6 p.m. LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

11 a.m. French Open, men’s semifinals » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11), NBC Sports Network

SOCCER

3 p.m. UEFA European Championship, Group A: Turkey vs. Italy » ESPN

PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Spring League: Linemen vs. Alphas » Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. Spring League: Aviators vs. Conquerors » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon Super regional, Game 1: East Carolina vs. Vanderbilt » ESPN2

3 p.m. Super regional, Game 1: Stanford vs. Texas Tech » ESPNU

6 p.m. Super regional, Game 1: North Carolina State vs. Arkansas » ESPNU

9 p.m. Super regional, Game 1: Mississippi vs. Arizona » ESPNU

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m. NCAA outdoor championships: Day 3 » ESPN2

ESPORTS

9 p.m. NBA 2K League: Warriors Gaming at Wizards District Gaming » NBC Sports Washington