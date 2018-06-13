MLB
3:30 p.m. Houston at Oakland » MLB Network
7 p.m. Tampa Bay at New York Yankees » Fox Sports 1
10 p.m. Boston at Seattle » MLB Network
SOCCER
11 a.m. World Cup: Russia vs. Saudi Arabia » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
GOLF
9:30 a.m. U.S. Open, first round » Fox Sports 1
1:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, first round » Golf Channel
4:30 p.m. U.S. Open, first round » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
BOXING
8:30 p.m. Mercito Gesta vs. Roberto Manzanarez (lightweights) » ESPN
FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m. Canadian Football League: Edmonton at Winnipeg » ESPN2
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Stuttgart (Germany), early-round play » Tennis Channel