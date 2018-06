MLB

7 p.m. Miami at Baltimore » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Washington at Toronto » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

8 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis » MLB Network

SOCCER

8 a.m. World Cup: Group A, Egypt vs. Uruguay » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. World Cup: Group B, Morocco vs. Iran » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

2 p.m. World Cup: Group B, Portugal vs. Spain » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

PRO FOOTBALL

9 p.m. CFL: Toronto at Saskatchewan » ESPN2

GOLF

10 a.m. USGA: U.S. Open, second round » Fox Sports 1

1:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, second round » Golf Channel

4:30 p.m. USGA: U.S. Open, second round » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Mercedes Cup, quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

AUTO RACING

6 p.m. NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals, qualifying » Fox Sports 1