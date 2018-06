MLB

1 p.m. Tampa Bay at New York Yankees » MLB Network

4 p.m. Washington at Toronto » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Miami at Baltimore » MASN2, WJZ (105.7 FM)

4 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee » MLB Network

8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

11 p.m. New York Mets at Arizona (joined in progress) » MLB Network

SOCCER

6 a.m. World Cup: Group C, France vs. Australia » Fox Sports 1

9 a.m. World Cup: Group D, Argentina vs. Iceland » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

Noon World Cup: Group C, Peru vs Denmark » Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. World Cup: Group D, Croatia vs. Nigeria » Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. NWSL: Portland at Chicago » ESPNews

COLLEGE BASEBALL, WORLD SERIES

3 p.m. North Carolina vs. Oregon State » ESPN

8 p.m. Washington vs. Mississippi State » ESPN

PRO FOOTBALL

7 p.m. CFL: Hamilton at Calgary » ESPN2

10 p.m. CFL: Montreal at British Columbia » ESPN2

GOLF

11 a.m. USGA: U.S. Open, third round » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

1:30 p.m. LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round » Golf Channel

PRO BASKETBALL

8 p.m. WNBA: New York at Minnesota » NBA TV

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m. NASCAR Truck Series, M&M’s 200, practice » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. NASCAR Truck Series, M&M’s 200, final practice » Fox Sports 2

3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series, Iowa 250, practice » Fox Sports 2

3 p.m. AMA Motocross, High Point National » NBC

4 p.m. AMA Motocross, High Point National » NBC Sports Network

4:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series, M&M’s 200, qualifying » Fox Sports 2

5:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series, Iowa 250, final practice » ESPN2

7 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: M&M’s 200 » Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

8 a.m. ATP: Mercedes Cup, semifinals » Tennis Channel

HORSE RACING

8:30 p.m. Stephen Foster Handicap, Fleur de Lis Handicap » NBC Sports Network