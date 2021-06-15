MLB

1 p.m. Miami at St. Louis » MLB Network

4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (joined in progress) » MLB Network

7 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta » ESPN

10 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. Second round, Game 5: Atlanta at Philadelphia » TNT

10 p.m. Second round, Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

9 p.m. Semifinal, Game 2: Montreal at Vegas » NBC Sports Network

SWIMMING

8 p.m. U.S. Olympic trials, Day 4 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

SOCCER

9 a.m. UEFA European Championship, Group B: Finland vs. Russia » ESPN

Noon UEFA European Championship, Group A: Turkey vs. Wales » ESPN

3 p.m. UEFA European Championship, Group A: Italy vs. Switzerland » ESPN

8:30 p.m. Brazil Cup third round, second leg: Coritiba at Flamengo » Fox Sports 2

9 p.m. Women’s international friendly: Nigeria at United States » ESPN2

TENNIS

5 a.m. ATP: Halle Open and Queen’s Club, early rounds; WTA: Birmingham Classic and German Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel

8 a.m. ATP: Halle Open and Queen’s Club, early rounds » MASN2

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m. Royal Ascot, Day 2 » NBC Sports Network

BOWLING

8 p.m. PBA: King of the Lanes, Empress Edition » Fox Sports 1