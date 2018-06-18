MLB
5 p.m. New York Yankees at Washington, completion of Game 1 » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)
7 p.m. (approximate) New York Yankees at Washington, Game 2 » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)
10 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles Angels » ESPN
SOCCER
8 a.m. FIFA World Cup: Group F, Sweden vs. South Korea » Fox Sports 1
11 a.m. FIFA World Cup: Group G, Belgium vs. Panama » Fox Sports 1
2 p.m. FIFA World Cup: Group G, Tunisia vs. England » Fox Sports 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL, WORLD SERIES
2 p.m. Game 5, elimination game: Oregon State vs. Washington » ESPN
7 p.m. Game 6: North Carolina vs. Mississippi State » ESPN
GOLF
7 p.m. PGA Professional Championship, second-round play » Golf Channel
TENNIS
6 a.m. ATP: Gerry Weber Open Queens Club Championships, Day 1 play » Tennis Channel
6:30 a.m. WTA: Birmingham Classic, Day 1 play » beIN Sports
10:30 a.m. WTA: Birmingham Classic, Day 1 play » beIN Sports
11 a.m. ATP: Gerry Weber Open Queens Club Championships, Day 1 play » Tennis Channel