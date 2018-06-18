MLB

5 p.m. New York Yankees at Washington, completion of Game 1 » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

7 p.m. (approximate) New York Yankees at Washington, Game 2 » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM, 820 AM)

10 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles Angels » ESPN

SOCCER

8 a.m. FIFA World Cup: Group F, Sweden vs. South Korea » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. FIFA World Cup: Group G, Belgium vs. Panama » Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. FIFA World Cup: Group G, Tunisia vs. England » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL, WORLD SERIES

2 p.m. Game 5, elimination game: Oregon State vs. Washington » ESPN

7 p.m. Game 6: North Carolina vs. Mississippi State » ESPN

GOLF

7 p.m. PGA Professional Championship, second-round play » Golf Channel

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP: Gerry Weber Open Queens Club Championships, Day 1 play » Tennis Channel

6:30 a.m. WTA: Birmingham Classic, Day 1 play » beIN Sports

10:30 a.m. WTA: Birmingham Classic, Day 1 play » beIN Sports

11 a.m. ATP: Gerry Weber Open Queens Club Championships, Day 1 play » Tennis Channel