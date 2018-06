MLB

7 p.m. Seattle at New York Yankees » MLB Network

7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Washington » MASN, MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM) »

10 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles Angels » ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL, WORLD SERIES

11 a.m. Mississippi State vs. North Carolina » ESPN

2 p.m. Florida vs. Texas » ESPN

7 p.m. Arkansas vs. Texas Tech » ESPN

SOCCER

8 a.m. World Cup: Group H, Colombia vs. Japan » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. World Cup: Group H, Poland vs. Senegal »WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

2 p.m. World Cup: Group A, Russia vs Egypt »WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

PRO BASKETBALL

7 p.m. WNBA: Chicago at Washington »NBC Sports Washington

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m. Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Royal Ascot, Queen Anne Stakes (plus King’s Stand Stakes and St. James’s Palace Stakes) » NBC Sports Network