NBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m. First round, Game 5: Washington at Philadelphia » NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, WFED (1500 AM)

7:30 p.m. First round, Game 5: Atlanta at New York » TNT

9:30 p.m. First round, Game 5: Memphis at Utah » NBA TV

10 p.m. First round, Game 5: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. Second round, Game 1: Montreal at Winnipeg » NBC Sports Network

10 p.m. Second round, Game 2: Vegas at Colorado » NBC Sports Network

MLB

1 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland » MLB Network

4 p.m. San Diego at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress) » MLB Network

7 p.m. Washington at Atlanta » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

8 p.m. Boston at Houston » ESPN

10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle » MLB Network

TENNIS

5 a.m. French Open, second round » Tennis Channel

8 a.m. French Open, second round » MASN2

SOCCER

3 p.m. Men’s friendly: Wales at France » ESPN2

3 p.m. Spanish Segunda División semifinal, first leg: Almería at Girona » beIN Sports

3:30 p.m. Brazil Cup third round, first leg: Brasiliense at Grêmio » Fox Sports 2

6 p.m. Brazil Cup third round, first leg: Ceará at Fortaleza » Fox Sports 2

8:30 p.m. Brazil Cup third round, first leg: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians » Fox Sports 2

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

9 p.m. Hungary at United States » ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

5 p.m. NCAA championships, team match play final » Golf Channel