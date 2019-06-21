MLB

2 p.m. New York Mets at Chicago Cubs » MLB Network

7 p.m. Atlanta at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)

10 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)

NHL

8 p.m. Draft: Round 1 » NBC Sports Network

SOCCER

7 p.m. Concacaf Gold Cup, Group C: El Salvador vs. Jamaica » Fox Sports 1

9:30 p.m. Concacaf Gold Cup, Group C: Honduras vs. Curaçao » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL — WORLD SERIES

2 p.m. Michigan vs. Texas Tech » ESPN

7 p.m. Vanderbilt vs. Louisville-Mississippi State winner » ESPN

GOLF

5:30 a.m. European Tour: BMW International Open, second round » Golf Channel

9:30 a.m. European Tour: BMW International Open, second round » Golf Channel

Noon PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, first round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round » Golf Channel

6 p.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP: Halle Open, Queen’s Club Championships; WTA: Mallorca Open, Birmingham Classic, early rounds » Tennis Channel

2 p.m. ATP: Halle Open, Queen’s Club Championships; WTA: Mallorca Open, Birmingham Classic, early rounds » Tennis Channel

WNBA

10:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle » CBS Sports Network

CFL

9 p.m. BC at Edmonton » ESPN2

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. Formula One: French Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

9 a.m. Formula One: French Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU

3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, practice » Fox Sports 1

5:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, final practice » Fox Sports 1

SURFING

7 a.m. World Surf League: Oi Rio Pro, Day 2 » Fox Sports 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m. Melbourne vs. Fremantle » Fox Sports 2

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m. Royal Ascot, Day 4 » NBC Sports Network

1:30 p.m. America’s Day at the Races » Fox Sports 2