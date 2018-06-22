MLB

7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets » MLB Network

7:30 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

SOCCER

8 a.m. World Cup, Group E: Brazil vs. Costa Rica » Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. World Cup, Group D: Nigeria vs. Iceland » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

2 p.m. World Cup, Group E: Serbia vs. Switzerland » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

COLLEGE BASEBALL, WORLD SERIES

3 p.m. Game 11: Mississippi State vs. Oregon State » ESPN

8 p.m. Game 12: Arkansas vs. Florida » ESPN

FOOTBALL

7 p.m. CFL: Winnipeg at Montreal » ESPN2

7 p.m. AFL: Philadelphia at Washington » NBC Sports Washington

GOLF

5:30 a.m. European PGA Tour: BMW International Open, second round » Golf Channel

12:30 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, first round » Golf Channel

3:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round » Golf Channel

6:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: NW Arkansas Championship, first round » Golf Channel

11 p.m. Asian Tour: Korea Open, third round » Golf Channel

PRO BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. Big3: Week 1 games » Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. WNBA: New York at Las Vegas » ESPN2

HOCKEY

7:30 p.m. NHL draft, first round » NBC Sports Network

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m. Royal Ascot: Coronation Stakes, Commonwealth Cup » NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP: Halle Open quarterfinals; Queen’s Club quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

2 p.m. ATP: Halle Open quarterfinals; Queen’s Club quarterfinals » Tennis Channel

BOXING

10 p.m. Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels (women’s middleweights); Christina Hammer vs. Tori Nelson (women’s middleweights) » Showtime

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. Formula One: French Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU

9:55 a.m. Formula One: French Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU

2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, practice » Fox Sports 1

5:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, final practice » Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Eaton 200, final practice » Fox Sports 2

9 p.m. ARCA Racing Series: PapaNicholas Coffee 150 » Fox Sports 2