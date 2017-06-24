MLB
1 p.m. Texas at New York Yankees » MLB Network
4 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)
4 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay » MASN, WTEM (980 AM)
4:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta » Fox Sports 1
7:15 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Boston » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
7:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis » WSPZ (570 AM)
10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers » MLB Network
WNBA
7 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana » NBA TV
SOCCER
11 a.m. FIFA Confederations Cup: Russia vs. Mexico » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
11 a.m. FIFA Confederations Cup: New Zealand vs. Portugal » Fox Sports 1
1:30 p.m. MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
4 p.m. NWSL: Houston at Orlando » Lifetime
7 p.m. MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia » NewsChannel 8, WJFK (1580 AM)
7:30 p.m. NASL: New York at Miami » beIN Sports
GOLF
8 a.m. European Tour: BMW International Open, third round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round » Golf Channel
3 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. PGA Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, second round » Golf Channel
5 p.m. LPGA Tour: NW Arkansas Championship, second round » Golf Channel
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. WTA: AEGON Classic, semifinals » beIN Sports
7 a.m. ATP: Halle Open, Queen’s Club Championships, semifinals » Tennis Channel
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
8:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: American Ethanol E15 250 » Fox Sports 1
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m. Royal Ascot, Day 5 » NBC Sports Network
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m. U.S. outdoor championships » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
3 p.m. Game 13, LSU vs. Oregon State » ESPN
8 p.m. Game 14, TCU vs. Florida » ESPN
INTERNATIONAL RUGBY
3:30 a.m. British and Irish Lions at New Zealand » ESPN2
SAILING
1 p.m. America’s Cup » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)