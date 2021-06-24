MLB

7 p.m. Washington at Miami » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

7 p.m. Baltimore vs. Toronto » MASN, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston » MLB Network

NBA

3 p.m. NBA draft combine » ESPNU

8:30 p.m. Eastern Conference finals, Game 2: Atlanta at Milwaukee » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

8 p.m. Semifinals, Game 7: New York Islanders at Tampa Bay » NBC Sports Network

GOLF

6:30 a.m. European Tour: BMW International Open, second round » Golf Channel

11 a.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round » Golf Channel

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

8 p.m. U.S. Olympic trials: Day 1 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m. Professional Fight League: men’s heavyweights and women’s lightweights — ESPN2

SOCCER

8 p.m. MLS: Orlando City at Inter Miami CF » Fox Sports 1

TENNIS

6 a.m. ATP/WTA: Eastbourne International; ATP: Mallorca Championships; WTA: Bad Homburg Open, semifinal » Tennis Channel

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m. U.S. Olympic trials: Day 8 » NBC Sports Network

AUTO RACING

5:30 a.m. Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix, practice 1 » ESPN2

9 a.m. Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix, practice 2 » ESPNU

6 p.m. ARCA Series: AnywhereIsPossible 200 » Fox Sports 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m. AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle » Fox Sports 2

2:30 a.m. (Saturday) AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

2 p.m. Game 11: Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State » ESPN2

7 p.m. Game 12: TBD » ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

1 p.m. STX National Showcase » ESPNU

2 p.m. STX National Showcase » ESPNU

7 p.m. STX National Showcase » ESPNU