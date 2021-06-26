MLB

2 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota » MLB Network

3 p.m. Baltimore vs. Toronto » MASN, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

4 p.m. Washington at Miami » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Kansas City at Texas » Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

10 p.m. Arizona at San Diego » MLB Network

NBA PLAYOFFS

9 p.m. Western Conference finals, Game 4: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers »

ESPN

WNBA

1 p.m. Washington at Dallas » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

SOCCER

Noon UEFA European Championship, round of 16: Wales vs. Denmark » ESPN

3 p.m. UEFA European Championship, round of 16: Italy vs. Austria » WJLA (Ch. 7),

WMAR (Ch. 2)

5:30 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City » ESPN

8:30 p.m. NWSL: Washington at Kansas City » Twitch

TENNIS

7 a.m. ATP/WTA: Eastbourne International; ATP: Mallorca Championships;

WTA: Bad Homburg Open, finals » Tennis Channel

GOLF

7:30 a.m. European Tour: BMW International Open, third round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round » Golf Channel

1 p.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship, third round » WRC (Ch. 4),

WBAL (Ch. 11)

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior Players Championship, third round »

Golf Channel

motorsports

6 a.m. Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

9 a.m. Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2

11 a.m. NASCAR Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

Noon NASCAR Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 » Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. NHRA: Summit Nationals, qualifying » Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono Organics CBD 325 » NBC Sports Network

7 p.m. MotoAmerica: Superbike, Day 1 » Fox Sports 1

8 p.m. SRX Series: Eldora Speedway » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m. U.S. Olympic trials: Day 9 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m. U.S. Olympic trials: Men’s final » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 1 » NBC Sports Network

professional lacrosse

8 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: Waterdogs vs. Archers » NBC Sports Network

RUGBY

6 p.m. Major League Rugby: New Orleans at New England » CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. Major League Rugby: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL » NBC Sports Washington

10 p.m. Major League Rugby: Austin at San Diego » Fox Sports 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

2 p.m. N.C. State vs. Vanderbilt » ESPN

7 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Texas (if necessary) » ESPN2