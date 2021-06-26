MLB
2 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota » MLB Network
3 p.m. Baltimore vs. Toronto » MASN, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)
4 p.m. Washington at Miami » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)
4 p.m. Kansas City at Texas » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
10 p.m. Arizona at San Diego » MLB Network
NBA PLAYOFFS
9 p.m. Western Conference finals, Game 4: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers »
ESPN
WNBA
1 p.m. Washington at Dallas » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
SOCCER
Noon UEFA European Championship, round of 16: Wales vs. Denmark » ESPN
3 p.m. UEFA European Championship, round of 16: Italy vs. Austria » WJLA (Ch. 7),
WMAR (Ch. 2)
5:30 p.m. MLS: Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City » ESPN
8:30 p.m. NWSL: Washington at Kansas City » Twitch
TENNIS
7 a.m. ATP/WTA: Eastbourne International; ATP: Mallorca Championships;
WTA: Bad Homburg Open, finals » Tennis Channel
GOLF
7:30 a.m. European Tour: BMW International Open, third round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round » Golf Channel
1 p.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship, third round » WRC (Ch. 4),
WBAL (Ch. 11)
3 p.m. PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Senior Players Championship, third round »
Golf Channel
motorsports
6 a.m. Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2
11 a.m. NASCAR Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
Noon NASCAR Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 » Fox Sports 1
2 p.m. NHRA: Summit Nationals, qualifying » Fox Sports 1
3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono Organics CBD 325 » NBC Sports Network
7 p.m. MotoAmerica: Superbike, Day 1 » Fox Sports 1
8 p.m. SRX Series: Eldora Speedway » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m. U.S. Olympic trials: Day 9 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m. U.S. Olympic trials: Men’s final » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. Tour de France, Stage 1 » NBC Sports Network
professional lacrosse
8 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: Waterdogs vs. Archers » NBC Sports Network
RUGBY
6 p.m. Major League Rugby: New Orleans at New England » CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. Major League Rugby: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL » NBC Sports Washington
10 p.m. Major League Rugby: Austin at San Diego » Fox Sports 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES
2 p.m. N.C. State vs. Vanderbilt » ESPN
7 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Texas (if necessary) » ESPN2