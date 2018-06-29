MLB

7 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » MLB Network

7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore » MASN, WTEM (980 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » MASN2, WJFK (106.7 FM)

PRO BASKETBALL

8 p.m. WNBA: Atlanta at Minnesota » NBA TV

8 p.m. Big3: Week 2 games » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

GOLF

11 a.m. LPGA Tour: Women’s PGA Championship, second round » Golf Channel

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National, second round » Golf Channel

3:30 p.m. USGA: U.S. Senior Open, second round » Fox Sports 1

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, practice » ESPNU

4:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Overton’s 300, practice » NBC Sports Network

5:30 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Overton’s 225, qualifying » Fox Sports 2

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: Overton’s 300, final practice » NBC Sports Network

9 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Overton’s 225 » Fox Sports 1

FOOTBALL

7 p.m. AFL: Albany at Washington » NBC Sports Washington

7 p.m. CFL: Winnipeg at Hamilton » ESPN2

10 p.m. CFL: British Columbia at Edmonton » ESPN2

BOXING

9 p.m. Rashidi Ellis vs. Alberto Mosquera (welterweights) » ESPN