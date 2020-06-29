KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m. Doosan at Kiwoom » ESPN

BOXING

8 p.m. Top Rank, junior welterweights: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson »

ESPN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Celta de Vigo at Mallorca » beIN Sports

3:15 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton »

NBC Sports Network

TENNIS

Noon 2020 (Re)Open: Altec/Styslinger Exhibition, semifinals » Tennis Channel