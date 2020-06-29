June 29, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDTKOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION5:30 a.m. Doosan at Kiwoom » ESPNSupport our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightBOXING8 p.m. Top Rank, junior welterweights: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson »ESPNSOCCER1:30 p.m. Spanish La Liga: Celta de Vigo at Mallorca » beIN Sports3:15 p.m. English Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton »NBC Sports NetworkTENNISNoon 2020 (Re)Open: Altec/Styslinger Exhibition, semifinals » Tennis Channelcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy