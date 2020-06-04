June 4, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDTKOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION5:25 a.m. NC at Hanwha » ESPN3:55 a.m. (Saturday) LG at Kiwoom » ESPNRUGBY6 a.m. Australian NRL: South Sydney at Melbourne » Fox Sports 1TENNIS10:30 a.m. 2020 (Re)Open: Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge, Day 1 round robin » Tennis ChannelSOCCER2:20 p.m. German Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg » Fox Sports 2Get our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.