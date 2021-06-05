MLB

2 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis » MLB Network

4 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM)

4 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore » MASN2, WSBN (630 AM), WJZ (105.7 FM)

5 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee » MLB Network (joined in progress)

7:15 p.m. Boston at New York Yankees » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

10 p.m. New York Mets at San Diego » MLB Network

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. Second round, Game 1: Milwaukee at Brooklyn » TNT

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

4 p.m. Second round, Game 4: Carolina at Tampa Bay » USA Network

7:15 p.m. Second round, Game 4: Boston at New York Islanders » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

WNBA

1 p.m. Las Vegas at Washington » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

3 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)

TENNIS

5 a.m. French Open, third round » Tennis Channel

8 a.m. French Open, third round » MASN2

Noon French Open, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

GOLF

8 a.m. European Tour: European Open, first round » Golf Channel

12:30 p.m. PGA Tour: Memorial, third round » Golf Channel

2 p.m. U.S. Women’s Open, third round » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

3 p.m. PGA Tour: Memorial, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)

3 p.m. PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic, second round » Golf Channel

5 p.m. U.S. Women’s Open, third round » Golf Channel

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. Epsom Derby » NBC Sports Network

3 p.m. Belmont Stakes prep » NBC Sports Network

5 p.m. Belmont Stakes (post time: 6:49 p.m.) » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2

8 a.m. Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2

1 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: B&L Transport 170 » Fox Sports 1

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m. U.S. championships, Day 3 » NBC Sports Network

HOCKEY

7 a.m. IIHF world championships, semifinal: United States vs. Canada » NHL Network

11 a.m. IHF world championships, semifinal: Finland vs. Germany » NHL Network

LACROSSE

5 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos » NBC Sports Network

FOOTBALL

3 p.m. Spring League: Sea Lions vs. Generals » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)

7 p.m. Spring League: Blues vs. Jousters » Fox Sports 1

RUGBY

8:30 p.m. Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at NOLA Gold » CBS Sports Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Georgia » ESPN

2:30 p.m. College World Series: Arizona vs. Florida State » ESPN

7 p.m. College World Series, Game 9: Teams TBD » ESPN

9:30 p.m. College World Series: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona/Florida State » ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPN2

Noon NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPNU

Noon NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » SEC Network

3 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPN2

3 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPNU

3 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » SEC Network

6 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPN2

6 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPNU

6 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » SEC Network

9 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPN2

9 p.m. NCAA tournament, regional: Teams TBD » ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m. National Junior College Athletic Association championship: Snow vs. Hutchinson » CBS Sports Network