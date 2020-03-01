7:30 p.m. NBA: Milwaukee at Miami » NBA TV
NHL
7:30 p.m. Colorado at Detroit » NHL Network
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m. North Carolina State at Duke » ESPN
9 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor » ESPN
9 p.m. Alabama State at Texas Southern » ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m. South Florida at Connecticut » ESPN2
7 p.m. Wichita State at Central Florida » CBS Sports Network
TENNIS
5 a.m. WTA: Lyon Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
11 a.m. WTA: Lyon Open and Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
3 p.m. WTA: Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel
8 p.m. WTA: Monterrey Open, early rounds » Tennis Channel